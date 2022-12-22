'Pett Kata Shaw' and 'Shabnam' to be shown at IFFR

Splash

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 11:46 am

&#039;Pett Kata Shaw&#039; and &#039;Shabnam&#039; to be shown at IFFR

The web series 'Pett Kata Shaw' by Nuhash Humayun and the short film 'Shabnam' by artist Reetu Sattar will be shown at the renowned International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)'s 52nd edition. The film festival is set to begin on 25 January 2023. 

'Pett Kata Shaw', has been chosen for the IFFR's Harbor category. Nuhash shared his excitement on his Facebook. He wrote, "Our reinvention of Bengali ghost stories has already touched the imaginations of countless South Asian audiences. This is now an incredible opportunity to showcase the series internationally. A historic moment for a Bangladeshi OTT production to be presented at such an eminent European film festival."

'Shabnam' has been chosen for the Ammodo Tiger Short Competition. Shabnam depicts the disjointed history of muslin production and its dispersed documentation among archives all over the world. The filmmaker posted the information on her Facebook page and thanked everyone who had helped her along the way. 

The IFFR is a renowned yearly film festival that takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It emphasises independent and experimental filmmaking by showcasing up-and-coming artists and renowned auteurs. The film festival's 52nd iteration will take place from January 25 to February 5, 2023.a

