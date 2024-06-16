Exciting OTT releases to watch out for

Eid is knocking at the door and considering this, streaming sites are releasing brand new content to binge during the vacation. They have collaborated with the best actors and producers to create remarkable content.

You can tune in to new content on Chorki, Hoichoi, and Deepto Play, and expect famous actors such as Ziaul Farooq Apurba, Tahsan Khan, and Tanzin Tisha to be on screen this Eid.

Golam Mamun

Director: Shihab Shaheen

Platform: Hoichoi

To commemorate Eid, on 13 June, the OTT platform Hoichoi will broadcast a web series helmed by director Shihab Shaheen. The show titled, 'Golam Mamun,' will be led by actor Ziaul Farooq Apurba.

The show is a spin-off of the series 'Buker Moddhe Agun.' Apurba will be acting as a police officer named Golam Mamun in the eight-episode-long upcoming release, which netizens are excited for.

Sabila Noor, a popular actress in the television drama industry is playing a lead role.

Imtiaz Barshon, Fakhrul Basher Masum, Sharlin Farzana, Sharif Siraj, Syed Nazmus Sakib, Nafiz, Rashed Mamun Apu, Sushoma Sarkar, Deepak Kumar Goswami and other actors star in the series.

"Among all the characters I have depicted thus far, this particular one stands out as the most distinct one. The way the story of Golam Mamun has been displayed, the audience will surely love it," Apurba expressed.

Sabila Noor, who will be playing 'Rahi,' is quite excited about her role. She shared, "Since I don't have much previous experience with action scenes, I had to really work hard for the character 'Rahi.' The audience will surely be able to tell when they watch the show."

'Golam Mamun' marks director Shihab Shaheen's debut on Hoichoi.

He shared, "I have been working with the show's concept for a long time. The motive of the series was to highlight the difference in struggles of men and women. I did not emphasise on any societal issues."

Baaji

Director: Arifur Rahman

Platform: Chorki

Directed by Arifur Rahman, 'Baaji' will be released on Chorki during Eid. Tahsan Khan will be making his OTT debut with 'Baaji', which netizens have created a lot of hype around. In the show, Tahsan will be playing the character of a cricketer.

The story revolves around betting on cricket and its repercussions. Alongside Tahsan, stars such as Mim Mantasha, Manoj Pramanik, Nazia Haque Orsha, Shahadat Hossain, Partho Sheikh, Tasnuva Tisha, Abrar Athar, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, etc will be featured in the show.

Poison

Director: Sanjoy Somadder

Platform: Deepto Play

Directed by Sanjoy Somadder, the web film named 'Poison' was released on 10 June.

The story of the web film revolves around an actress who experienced three consecutive box office failures. Her fourth film turned out to be a success and won her a National Award. Overnight, she became the talk of the town. She hosts a celebration, where she comes across her dark past.

"Anything excess of the requirement is poisonous," said Sommadder. But such is life, we often cannot set our own limits. From there, equations for survival are born. Solving those requires effort, expertise, or even deceit, even though it is in someone else's hand.

Actors for the web film include Tanzin Tisha, Abu Huraira Tanveer, Tiger Robi, Raunak Ripon, Abdullah Al Sentu, AK Azad Setu, SM Shohag, etc.