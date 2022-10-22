Paris Hilton decks up in ethnic outfits on India visit

Paris Hilton in bright red Indian style jumpsuit in Mumbai. Photo: Collected
Paris Hilton in bright red Indian style jumpsuit in Mumbai. Photo: Collected

Paris Hilton, who visited Mumbai during the Diwali season and flew out on Thursday night, shared videos of herself wearing ethnic outfits during the trip.

Paris took to Instagram Stories to share glimpse of various lehengas and traditional Indian looks that she tried out in Mumbai. She also gave a shoutout to Indian designer labels and showcased the jewellery and outfits that she received as gifts during her brief India visit. 

Paris took to Instagram Reels and shared a video of herself dressed in a stunning lavender lehenga. She shared more make-up free clips of herself trying out a red outfit, and some more lehengas.

She wrote in her caption, "Love wearing and supporting local designers, when I travel. In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika… Which one should I wear to my Paris Hilton Fragrances launch?" 

Paris Hilton / ethnic outfit

