X signs live shopping deal with Paris Hilton in bid to revive its fortunes

X, formerly known as Twitter, has entered into an unprecedented partnership with celebrity Paris Hilton, focusing on live shopping and exclusive content. This move is part of Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino's efforts to rejuvenate the platform's fortunes.

Under the two-year agreement, the American socialite will collaborate with X to develop four original video programs annually, including content for its emerging live shopping platform. Additionally, Hilton will produce content across other X platforms, such as its Spaces audio feature, reports The Financial Times.

X disclosed that a revenue-sharing deal has been established between Hilton's 11:11 Media company and itself, characterizing the financial arrangement as mutually beneficial for both parties.

The partnership will be a test for Yaccarino, who joined the platform as chief executive in June. She is tasked with reviving revenues after many advertisers pulled their spending citing concerns over the loosening of moderation policies since billionaire Elon Musk's $44bn acquisition of the platform nearly a year ago. Revenues were down by 60 per cent in the US, Musk said last month, although he did not specify a timeframe.

Yaccarino has been on a charm offensive, meeting Hollywood groups such as Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency in a bid to woo stars and influencers, and therefore users and advertisers, to the platform.

The desired partnerships are part of her strategy to boost audiences, sell more advertising, and facilitate sponsorship and brand deals between advertisers and creators.