Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor to collaborate on new song

Splash

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:11 am

Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor. Photo: Collected
Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor. Photo: Collected

Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor have announced that they will be collaborating for a new single, 'Chasin.' The song is set to release on 26 July. 

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, Hilton announced the upcoming track which is to be featured on her album, 'Infinite Icon.' The song has been co-produced by 'Elastic Hearts' singer Sia.

"I started working on this song years ago and knew I had to save it for someone very special. Paris brought it to a whole new level," Meghan commented. 

Trainor commented while referring to Hilton, "She is the sister I always needed and when she calls me sis, I die of happiness inside. We made something truly iconic together and it was a bucket list dream come true for me."

 

