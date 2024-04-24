Padma Shri award handed to Rezwana Choudhury Bannya

Splash

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 11:57 am

Related News

Padma Shri award handed to Rezwana Choudhury Bannya

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 11:57 am
Rezwana Choudhury Bannya receives Padma Shri award.
Rezwana Choudhury Bannya receives Padma Shri award.

Rezwana Choudhury Bannya received the prestigious Padma Shri award, which was presented by the president of India, President Droupadi Murmu. 

A photo of Bannya receiving the award was shared by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Facebook. The Padma Shri is one of the highest civilian Awards of India. The news of Bannya's accomplishment had been announced earlier this year. 

In a previous interview with The Business Standard, Bannya shared her feelings regarding her recent accolade. She commented, "I think it's an honour for Bangladesh as well, not just for me." 
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rezwana Choudhury Bannya / Padma Shri Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

5h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

21h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

1h | Videos
What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

15h | Videos
Why the sudden resignation of the Israeli military intelligence chief?

Why the sudden resignation of the Israeli military intelligence chief?

15h | Videos
Mini Bangladesh at Ikebukuro West Exit Park, Tokyo

Mini Bangladesh at Ikebukuro West Exit Park, Tokyo

4h | Videos