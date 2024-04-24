Padma Shri award handed to Rezwana Choudhury Bannya

Rezwana Choudhury Bannya received the prestigious Padma Shri award, which was presented by the president of India, President Droupadi Murmu.

A photo of Bannya receiving the award was shared by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Facebook. The Padma Shri is one of the highest civilian Awards of India. The news of Bannya's accomplishment had been announced earlier this year.

In a previous interview with The Business Standard, Bannya shared her feelings regarding her recent accolade. She commented, "I think it's an honour for Bangladesh as well, not just for me."

