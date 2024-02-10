Rezwana Choudhury to be given Lifetime Achievement Award

Renowned Bangladeshi singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has been bestowed with yet another award.

This time round, for her significant impact on music, Bannya will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Television Reporters Unity of Bangladesh (TRUB) and the Smart Bangladesh Business Association on 21 February, the International Mother Language Day.

The award ceremony will be graced by Land Minister Narayan Chandra, attending as the chief guest.

She was recently awarded with India's prestigious 'Padma Shri.' The announcement came on 25 January, just in time for India's Republic Day celebrations. Bannya is expected to receive the award from the President of India during a ceremony in April or May.

Currently in Kolkata, Bannya was born in 1957 in Rangpur and studied music at Visva-Bharati University in India, where she was mentored by notable musicians including Santidev Ghosh and Kanika Bandyopadhyay.

In recognition of her contributions to music, Bannya received Bangladesh's Independence Award in 2016, among other prestigious recognitions like the Banga Bhushan from the Government of West Bengal and the Feroza Begum Memorial Gold Medal.