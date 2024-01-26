Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya to receive prestigious Padma Shri award

UNB
26 January, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 09:29 am

Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya to receive prestigious Padma Shri award

For the year 2024, the Indian president has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases

Prominent Bangladeshi singer Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya has been named as one of the recipients of prestigious Padma Shri Award by the Indian government.

The government of India made the announcement on Thursday.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of India, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the president of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.

For the year 2024, the president has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below.

The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.

