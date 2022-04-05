Music film ‘Mongolbarota’ to hit Dhruba Music on Bengali New Year 1429

Music film "Mongolbarota" featuring renowned Tagore exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, popular singer Shwapnil Shojib and 50 chorus singers, is set to hit Dhruba Music Station on the occasion of Bengali New Year 1429.

Photo: Courtesy

The project will be a concoction of popular Rabindra Sangeet "Sokatore Oi Kadiche Sokole" and English poet and Anglican clergyman John Newton's hymn "Amazing Grace", said a press release.

Music for the project has been designed by popular reality show Saregama famed Saikat Biswas Goblo while the video direction has been given by Shubhrabrata Sarkar.

The song is being produced by Dhruba Guha and the whole presentation is being conceptualised and directed by Shwapnil Shojib