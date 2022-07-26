Otilia continues to explore Bangali tradition

Romanian pop sensation Otilia Brumă has shared pictures of a joyous rickshaw ride on the streets of Dhaka.

The Bilionera famed singer was seen gracefully wearing an off white and beige coloured salwar-kameez. She also adorned a beige coloured orna over her head as she posed for photos on the rickshaw.

Otilia Brumă in being coloured salwar-kamiz. Photo: Instagram

Otilia has mesmerised the crowd in Dhaka through her maiden live concert in Bangladesh on Saturday, during the launching of Nokia G21 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

The singer was enthralled by such a huge response from the Bangladeshi crowd and showed keen interest to explore the culture of the country.

Earlier, Otilia posted a picture in a red muslin saree and captioned the post with - "Traditional clothes of Bangladesh."

Otilia Brumă. Photo: Instagram

She looked ethereal as she kept her hair simple with minimal makeup and accessories.