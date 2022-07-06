Otila to make first ever appearance in Bangladesh

Otilia Brumă. Photo: Collected
Otilia Brumă. Photo: Collected

Romanian pop singer Otilia Brumă is coming to Dhaka, Bangladesh for the very first time. 

The "Bilionera" famed singer is coming to Dhaka, Bangladesh on 23 July to attend the launching ceremony of Nokia G21 at International Convention Centre Bashundhara (ICCB). 

During a video message, Otilia said "Assalamuwalaikum Bangladesh, I am so happy to announce that I will come to Dhaka, Bangladesh for the first time in an event organised by Rendezvous. They will bring me for the first time in this amazing country. So, see you on 23rd July." 

Back in 2014, Otilia became a global sensation with her hit song "Bilionera".

