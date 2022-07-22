AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'Marvel Expo', a Marvel comic convention
Venue: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara
Date: 29 July
Time: 11:30 AM – 9 PM
Live Show
'Otilia Live in Dhaka', a concert featuring the internationally acclaimed pop star
Venue: Hall1, ICCB, Kuril Bishwa Road
Date: 23 July
Time: 7 PM – 9 PM
Exhibition
'Water Color', a solo art exhibition of Sarker Helal Uddin
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 22 July – 2 August
Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM
'Firey Dekha', a retrospective exhibition of artworks by Mostafizul Haque
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 23 July – 6 August
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM