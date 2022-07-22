AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
22 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 11:31 am

Picture: TBS/ MumitM
Picture: TBS/ MumitM

Events happening in Dhaka

Event

'Marvel Expo', a Marvel comic convention 

Venue: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara

Date: 29 July

Time: 11:30 AM – 9 PM

Live Show

'Otilia Live in Dhaka', a concert featuring the internationally acclaimed pop star

Venue: Hall1,  ICCB, Kuril Bishwa Road

Date: 23 July

Time: 7 PM – 9 PM

Exhibition

'Water Color', a solo art exhibition of Sarker Helal Uddin

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 22 July – 2 August

Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM

'Firey Dekha', a retrospective exhibition of artworks by Mostafizul Haque

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 23 July – 6 August

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM

 

