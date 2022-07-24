Otilia in red saree pays tribute to Bangali tradition

Splash

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

Otilia in red saree pays tribute to Bangali tradition

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 07:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Romanian pop singer Otilia Brumă was seen in a red saree, paying tribute to Bangali tradition.

On her Facebook page today (24 July), the singer, who is currently in Dhaka, posted a breathtaking picture captioned, "Traditional clothes of Bangladesh."

The photo has fans marveling over her serene smile, gorgeous wavy beach blonde hair that contrasts but compliments her traditional red saree look.

Netizens have showered her comment section with compliments like, "Desi girl looking like a doll," "Absolutely, drop dead gorgeous," and so on.

The "Bilionera" famed singer has come to Dhaka, Bangladesh on 23 July to attend a programme at International Convention Centre Bashundhara (ICCB).

She also held a concert on the same day performing her hits songs.

Top News

Otilia / concert / ICB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

9h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

3h | Videos
Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

4h | Videos
Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

22h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online