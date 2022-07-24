Otilia in red saree pays tribute to Bangali tradition

Romanian pop singer Otilia Brumă was seen in a red saree, paying tribute to Bangali tradition.

On her Facebook page today (24 July), the singer, who is currently in Dhaka, posted a breathtaking picture captioned, "Traditional clothes of Bangladesh."

The photo has fans marveling over her serene smile, gorgeous wavy beach blonde hair that contrasts but compliments her traditional red saree look.

Netizens have showered her comment section with compliments like, "Desi girl looking like a doll," "Absolutely, drop dead gorgeous," and so on.

The "Bilionera" famed singer has come to Dhaka, Bangladesh on 23 July to attend a programme at International Convention Centre Bashundhara (ICCB).

She also held a concert on the same day performing her hits songs.