Oprah Winfrey returning to acting in World War II movie 'Six Triple Eight'

14 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 11:35 am

14 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Oprah Winfrey is returning to acting in Tyler Perry's upcoming World War II movie Six Triple Eight, Yahoo news reports.

The former chat show host will star alongside Kerry Washington in the Netflix drama, which tells the inspiring true story of the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female World War II Battalion.

In addition to directing, Perry wrote the screenplay based on an article by Kevin M Hymel published in WWII History Magazine. Six Triple Eight will follow members of the 855-person battalion tasked with "reconnecting soldiers with their loved ones" by sorting through and delivering a three-year backlog of undelivered mail.

Six Triple Eight will also star Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Gregg Sulkin, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, and Susan Sarandon.

Production on the movie began earlier this week.

Oprah's last major acting role before Six Triple Eight was in 2018, playing Mrs Which in A Wrinkle In Time. That year, she also took a voice role in Crow: The Legend and The Handmaid's Tale.

She has spent the years since 2018 making TV series and hosting special interviews, including Super Soul Sunday, Oprah's Book Club, Oprah Talks Covid-19, The Oprah Conversation, Oprah with Meghan and Harry, and more.

