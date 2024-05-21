One Piece celebrates 25th anniversary with grand Las Vegas display

Toei Animation has announced the 25th anniversary of the One Piece anime adaptation outlining an array of celebratory events and partnerships in order to expand the franchise's reach.

From June 10-16, 2024, the exterior of the Sphere in Las Vegas, known as the Exosphere, is set to feature a "stunning, larger than life display" One Piece display.

This signifies a major promotional event, leveraging the high visibility of the Las Vegas landmark to celebrate and advertise One Piece.

Coinciding with the Exosphere event, a new official English YouTube channel for One Piece will be launched.