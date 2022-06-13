Omar Sani to lodge GD against Zayed

Omar Sani said this to journalists at the Film Artistes Association on Sunday after he submitted a written complaint against his fellow actor Zayed

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Film actor Omar Sani is going to lodge a general diary against actor Zayed Khan for taking out a pistol and threatening to shoot him at the wedding event of Dhallywood actor Dipjol's son on Friday night.

Omar Sani said this to journalists at the Film Artistes Association on Sunday after he submitted a written complaint against his fellow actor Zayed.

According to Omar Sani, he slapped Zayed Khan on that night over misbehaving with his wife popular actress Moushumi and after that Zayed threatened to kill him.

However, actors Dipjol and Zayed denied the incident to UNB when contacted.

But Omar Sani said in a Facebook post that he is not going to leave the matter here saying, "I will keep silent until my self-respect gets hurt."

Sani told the media, "This industry is my longtime family and my seniors were always by my side in any crisis. Even today, I have approached the artists association keeping confidence in them."

He further said that he would file a GD with the police following the advice of industry seniors.

