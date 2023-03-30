There are other Hero Alams: Omar Sani

Bangladeshi actor Omar Sani has opened up about the wave of criticism regarding the popular public figure Hero Alam on his social media account.

His comment was a response to actor Mamunur Rashid's comment about Hero Alam. Mamunur Rashid said that the hype over Hero Alam spawned from a lack of taste among people. He also added that the lack of taste has turned into a cultural and political problem.

As a response to these critical comments about the content creator Omar Sani raised the question that we are only singling out Hero Alam whereas people like Hero Alam are "in music, acting, arts, writing, and even in the political stage. However, we are afraid to take their names."

Screenshot taken from Omar Sani's Facebook

Even though his status made on Tuesday (28 March) was removed from the account it went viral on social media.

Hero Alam started gaining fame through his content on YouTube. He has a mammoth 1.5 million subscribers on the platform. He also ventured into other areas like acting, producing, and singing. He was also a candidate for the post of Bogura's MP where he lost by 834 votes.