Now the Kardashians show up at Ambani wedding

Socialite sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the global celebrities spotted in India yesterday to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Ambani's youngest son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, both 29, will tie the knot over the weekend in the financial capital Mumbai following months of pre-marriage parties that have set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance.

Earlier celebrations included a European cruise for 1,200 guests, a purpose-built Hindu temple at the Ambani family's ancestral home and private performances by R&B star Rihanna and Canada's Justin Bieber.

The Kardashians are the latest in a long line of famous foreign VIPs to make an appearance.

Elder sister Kim shared an Instagram story showing her car mobbed by Indian photographers shortly after her arrival and both siblings receiving flower garlands from staff at their luxury hotel.

This week's opulent celebrations are set to raise the bar, with even more celebrities, politicians and global business elites jetting into the monsoon-hit megacity of Mumbai.

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, boxing star Mike Tyson and actor John Cena are among the other names rumoured to be attending.