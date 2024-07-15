Radhika Merchant calls Nita Ambani 'CEO of wedding'

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 July, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 12:10 pm

Related News

Radhika Merchant calls Nita Ambani 'CEO of wedding'

Hindustan Times
15 July, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 12:10 pm
Nita Ambani poses for a pic with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant. (Instagram)/Hindustan Times
Nita Ambani poses for a pic with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant. (Instagram)/Hindustan Times

Recently, Radhika Merchant told Vogue, how her mother-in-law the CEO of the wedding and expressed her admiration towards her.

"My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita's commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life," said Radhika to Vogue. She also shared that the planning was overseen by Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The family employed internal staff members and many teams of event planners to meticulously prepare the multi-week celebration, working nonstop. 

She also shared that their wedding weekend was chosen with the intent. Radhika said, "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The wedding was attended by numerous celebrities, world leaders, politicians and social media influencers. There three-day wedding celebrations came to an end yesterday, July 15. (Also Read: Anant Ambani wedding becomes India's hottest trend: Here's what everyone is Googling)

Before the wedding, the couple had two pre-wedding ceremonies. The first ceremony took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat and the other was held on a cruise in Italy. Both the celebrations saw a myriad of guests and world leaders.

 

Radhika Merchant / Ambani wedding / Ambani Family

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

3h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

1h | Videos
Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

3h | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

15h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

4h | Videos