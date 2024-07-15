Radhika Merchant calls Nita Ambani 'CEO of wedding'

Recently, Radhika Merchant told Vogue, how her mother-in-law the CEO of the wedding and expressed her admiration towards her.

"My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita's commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life," said Radhika to Vogue. She also shared that the planning was overseen by Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The family employed internal staff members and many teams of event planners to meticulously prepare the multi-week celebration, working nonstop.

She also shared that their wedding weekend was chosen with the intent. Radhika said, "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The wedding was attended by numerous celebrities, world leaders, politicians and social media influencers. There three-day wedding celebrations came to an end yesterday, July 15. (Also Read: Anant Ambani wedding becomes India's hottest trend: Here's what everyone is Googling)

Before the wedding, the couple had two pre-wedding ceremonies. The first ceremony took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat and the other was held on a cruise in Italy. Both the celebrations saw a myriad of guests and world leaders.