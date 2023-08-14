No more features from the Starboy?

Canadian popstar Abel Tasfaye, popularly known as 'The Weeknd,' has revealed that he will no longer entertain the idea of features in his music career after he dropped his latest single called 'Another One Of Me.'

Ahead of this week's PGE Narodowy concert in Warsaw, Poland, the singer informed the audience that he would no longer be featuring alongside other artists in his songs.

"I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight," he told the crowd.

Two days later,The Weeknd took to 'X,' formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip of a live performance of Another One Of Me, adding a caption that it will be his final feature "unless Daft Punk ever get back together."

The Weeknd teamed up with Daft Punk on his 2016 'Starboy' album, collaborating with them on the title track and 'I Feel It Coming'. He performed with the French duo at the 2017 Grammy Awards as well.