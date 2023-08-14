No more features from the Starboy?

Splash

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:16 am

Related News

No more features from the Starboy?

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:16 am
Abel Tesfaye. Photo: Collected
Abel Tesfaye. Photo: Collected

Canadian popstar Abel Tasfaye, popularly known as 'The Weeknd,' has revealed that he will no longer entertain the idea of features in his music career after he dropped his latest single called 'Another One Of Me.' 

Ahead of this week's PGE Narodowy concert in Warsaw, Poland, the singer informed the audience that he would no longer be featuring alongside other artists in his songs.

"I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight," he told the crowd. 

Two days later,The Weeknd took to 'X,' formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip of a live performance of Another One Of Me, adding a caption that it will be his final feature "unless Daft Punk ever get back together."

The Weeknd teamed up with Daft Punk on his 2016 'Starboy' album, collaborating with them on the title track and 'I Feel It Coming'. He performed with the French duo at the 2017 Grammy Awards as well.

 

The Weekend / Starboy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

14m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

3h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

15h | TBS Stories
Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

22h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

1d | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free