NGO seeks FIR against Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot

Days after actor Ranveer Singh posed nude for a magazine, an application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of an FIR against him for 'hurting sentiments of women'.

Last week, Ranveer posed naked for a photo shoot for Paper magazine. In the photos, Ranveer gave different poses on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing in most pictures.

As per news agency ANI, the complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, an official told ANI.

The complainant demanded the registration of a case against Ranveer under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. "We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," ANI quoted the official as saying.

A day after Ranveer's pictures appeared on Paper magazine, the actor shared the photos on his Instagram. The actor was praised by many fans and industry colleagues, who called the photoshoot 'brave'. However, many criticised it too, calling it 'indecent'. On Monday, actor Alia Bhatt defended Ranveer in the controversy as well, saying she can't tolerate anything negative against him.

Ranveer was recently seen in the Netflix interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, is slated to release around Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.