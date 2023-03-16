Netflix beats defamation suit over Making a Murderer

Splash

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:30 am

Related News

Netflix beats defamation suit over Making a Murderer

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:30 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The defamation lawsuit filed by a retired police officer, Andrew Colborn, who claimed that the Netflix docuseries 'Making a Murderer' falsely accused him of fabricating evidence was dismissed by a federal court.

Judge Brett Ludwig issued a summary judgment decision on Friday, concluding that plaintiff Andrew Colborn had not proven that Netflix or the filmmakers had behaved with "actual malice" in creating their portrayal of him.

The documentary series, which premiered in December 2015, explored the defense theory that Steven Avery had been falsely accused of murder by police. Avery is still pursuing several challenges despite the fact that he was found guilty and given a life sentence.

Making A Murder. Photo: Collected
Making A Murder. Photo: Collected

Colborn launched a lawsuit in 2018, alleging that the series had "worldwide ridicule" toward him. According to the lawsuit, 'Making a Murderer'  misrepresented Colborn as a dishonest cop who planted evidence by changing testimony, distorting the facts, and omitting crucial details.

Colborn is well-known because he worked as a police detective. He had to demonstrate that the producers either knew or carelessly disregarded the possibility that what they were saying about him was false. 

"The First Amendment does not guarantee a public figure like Colborn the role of protagonist in popular discourse — in fact, it protects the media's ability to cast him in a much less flattering light," the judge said.

Making a Murder / Netflix series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Adaptation plans based on wrongful identification will not bring real solutions: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

1h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

2h | Earth
Bangladesh's businesses see silver lining in local cloud computing solutions

Bangladesh's businesses see silver lining in local cloud computing solutions

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

27m | TBS Money Flow
Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

16h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

14h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March