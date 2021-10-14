'You' renewed for season 4 ahead of season 3 release

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 10:13 pm

The announcement arrived ahead of the premiere of season 3 on 15 October

Popular Netflix series "You" has been renewed for season 4.

The announcement arrived ahead of the premiere of season 3 on 15 October.

The series follows the creepy stalker Joe Goldberg played by Pen Bedgeley.

The popular series developed by Sara Gramble and Greg Berlanti is adapted from Caroline Kepnes's bestselling books "You" and "Hidden bodies".

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view," Greg told Variety.

"And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown 'You' such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole 'You' team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4," she added

"You" season three reveals Love (victoria) is as psychotic as Joe.

The trailer of season three shows the deranged couple Joe (pen) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) roaming around in a new city with their new born son.

Though the serial killer vows to be a better person for his son, his attraction for the neighbour living next door hints the arrival of upcoming twists in season 3.

