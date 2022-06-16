Nancy Survives the Upside Down in ‘Stranger Things 4 Volume 2’

As Netflix gears up to release season 4's concluding episodes, their first look images revealed that Nancy will survive the Upside Down, while giving glimpses to all of the main storylines from the season.

Volume 1 of the season premiered on 27 May and ended on a cliffhanger, with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) stuck in the Upside Down, captured by Vecna.

Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things 4' will premiere on Netflix on 1 July, consisting of the final two episodes. The first episode will run 85 minutes, and the season finale will run two and a half hours long.