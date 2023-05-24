Megan Fox-MGK relationship still not normal

Splash

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 07:41 pm

Related News

Megan Fox-MGK relationship still not normal

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 07:41 pm
Photo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Photo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Amid reports of strain in their relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) are trying to keep the ship afloat. The couple had met in March 2020 on the sets of crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass and then started dating. In 2022, they got engaged. In August 2022, trouble started in their relationship and it has been a rollercoaster since then.

The couple are back together after recent problems in their relationship which also involved them taking a break in March this year.

Photo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Photo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

"They are back together. They have explored therapy," a source was quoted as saying by People. "Things are still not back to normal though." The source also informed that Megan and MGK were earlier planning to get married but not anymore.

"They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant," said the source. "She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go."

In March, 2023, the couple took a break from their relationship, but stayed in contact. Later in April 2023, they vacationed together in Hawaii.

Megan Fox / Machine Gun Kelly

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

7h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

11h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

1h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

Now | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

9h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss