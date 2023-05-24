Megan Fox-MGK relationship still not normal

Amid reports of strain in their relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) are trying to keep the ship afloat. The couple had met in March 2020 on the sets of crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass and then started dating. In 2022, they got engaged. In August 2022, trouble started in their relationship and it has been a rollercoaster since then.

The couple are back together after recent problems in their relationship which also involved them taking a break in March this year.

Photo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

"They are back together. They have explored therapy," a source was quoted as saying by People. "Things are still not back to normal though." The source also informed that Megan and MGK were earlier planning to get married but not anymore.

"They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant," said the source. "She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go."

In March, 2023, the couple took a break from their relationship, but stayed in contact. Later in April 2023, they vacationed together in Hawaii.