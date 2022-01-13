Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

Hollywood actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.

The actor and rapper have decided to legalize their dramatically eccentric coupling, according to Instagram videos that each posted Wednesday.

Fox shared a video of Kelly taking a knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox wrote in the post. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

An Instagram video from Kelly shows Fox wearing the two merged rings he had made for the occasion, with a diamond and an emerald that form "the obscure heart that is our love": "'Yes, in this life and every life' - Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Fox, the 35-year-old star of the Transformers franchise, was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021

She has three sons with her former husband.