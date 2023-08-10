Megan Fox announces poetry book titled 'Pretty Boys are Poisonous'

Splash

Hindustan Times
10 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

Megan Fox announces poetry book titled 'Pretty Boys are Poisonous'

“Transformers” actress Megan Fox announces her debut poetry book set to release in November this year. “I hope that my words can inspire others,” she says.

Hindustan Times
10 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 12:18 pm
Actress Megan Fox. Photo: Collected
Actress Megan Fox. Photo: Collected

We write what we can not speak. On August 8, Megan Fox took to her Instagram to announce her debut poetry book titled, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous." "I wrote a book (heartbreak emoji)," she captioned her post. "Pre-order now at the link in my bio. Out November 7th."

The book consists of over 70 poems in which she chronicles all the ways "we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process."

In the other slides featured in the carousel, Megan shared the inspiration behind her upcoming project, "These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she began.

"I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

The book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, also working with singer Britney Spears on her upcoming memoir, praised Megan for her wicked humour. "Megan Fox showcases her wicked humour throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry."

In a press release, the publishing house claimed the book marks the "'powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time."

The poetry book will also be published as an audiobook from Simon & Schuster Audio and will be narrated by Megan herself.

"Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you'll read all year," they continued.

Megan has previously reflected on how she faced "ridicule" for speaking out about the way men in Hollywood treated her.

"I think I was ahead of the #METOO movement by almost a decade," she said in an interview with Britain's Glamour Magazine in April 2022.

In the past, Megan has been in two highly public relationships. She was married to "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green from 2010 until 2021. The pair share three sons.

More recently, she began dating singer Machine Gun Kelly in 2020 and the pair has been in an on-and-off relationship since then.

Megan Fox / Megan Fox poetry / Actress Megan Fox

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil