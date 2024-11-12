Megan Fox announces pregnancy

Megan Fox is expecting a baby with partner Machine Gun Kelly after suffering a previous miscarriage.

The soon-to-arrive family member will be her 4th child.

The Jennifer's Body icon wrote on Instagram on November 11, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back (angel emoji) (red heart emoji)."

The short yet definitive message came with the IG carousel post, in which she shared a photo of herself covered in dark oil as she warmly caresses her baby bump.

The following snap showed her positive pregnancy test. The 38-year-old confirmed MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, as the father by tagging him on her bump. With her latest IG update, Fox hit her social media platform on reset as she wiped off all previous posts from public viewing, attracting 100% attention to her pregnancy reveal.

While the American actress' soon-to-arrive baby is her first with the "Bloody Valentine" singer, she already co-parents three kids, Noah (11), Bodhi (9) and Journey (7) with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, her current partner, the 34-year-old rapper, is a father to his 15-year-old daughter Cassie, whom he shares with former girlfriend Emma Cannon.

MGK and Fox didn't entirely go into the details of her previous pregnancy loss at first. However, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen ultimately confirmed it in her 2023 poetry book "Pretty Boys are Poisonous." She later opened up about it to WWD, saying, "This miscarriage [was] really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering."

Earlier this year, the on-again, off-again couple sparked pregnancy speculation when Fox made a cameo in MGK's "Lonely Road" music video with an apparent baby bump. The pair started dating in 2020 after they crossed paths on the set of the indie thriller flick Midnight in the Switchgrass.

In the same year, Fox unforgettably also appeared as the rocker's love interest in the "Bloody Valentine" music video. Two years later, Kelly got down on his knee and proposed. In March 2024, the actress finally confirmed that they had called off their engagement at one point in their relationship. However, she didn't "have a comment on the status of the relationship per se."

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," she said during an appearance on Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

"I can't say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain