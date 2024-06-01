Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor part ways

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly parted ways.

According to Pinkvilla, the couple who have set major couple goals by being vocal about their relationship despite being public figures have decided to end their relationship mutually.

A source mentioned, "Malaika and Arjun had a special bond and will always care for each other. They have chosen to separate and will keep their privacy intact, not allowing public scrutiny." Despite their breakup, they remain respectful and supportive of each other. Their relationship, which became official in 2018 on Malaika's 45th birthday, was always respectful and loving.

Arjun will be next seen in 'Meri Patni Ka Remake', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan.

