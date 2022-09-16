Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit returns in ‘dancing queen’ avatar

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 September, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:56 am

Related News

Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit returns in ‘dancing queen’ avatar

Maja Ma song Boom Padi is Madhuri Dixit's first-ever garba number and the actor brings back her signature dancing flair in this energetic track that has fans raving

Hindustan Times
16 September, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:56 am
Madhuri Dixit in Maja Ma&#039;s Boom Padi song.
Madhuri Dixit in Maja Ma's Boom Padi song.

The first song of Madhuri Dixit's upcoming film Maja Ma was released on Thursday. Titled Boom Padi, the energetic and peppy garba track sees Madhuri return to the screen in her signature dancing avatar and fans were all for it. 

The song opens with a visual of garba celebrations before Madhuri's character enters the frame and takes centre stage. The actor then puts up an energetic dance performance on the beats, reminiscent of some of her most memorable tracks from the 80s and 90s. 

One fan wrote, "And the queen is back! What an energetic performance.. loved loved loved it."

Maja Ma is being billed as Prime Video's first Indian Amazon Original. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. It releases on Prime Video on 6 October.
 

Madhuri Dixit / Dancing Queen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

2h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

2h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

1h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

1h | Videos
Traffic police making the impossible possible

Traffic police making the impossible possible

1h | Videos
Cozy rainy day recipes

Cozy rainy day recipes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation