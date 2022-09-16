Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit returns in ‘dancing queen’ avatar

The first song of Madhuri Dixit's upcoming film Maja Ma was released on Thursday. Titled Boom Padi, the energetic and peppy garba track sees Madhuri return to the screen in her signature dancing avatar and fans were all for it.

The song opens with a visual of garba celebrations before Madhuri's character enters the frame and takes centre stage. The actor then puts up an energetic dance performance on the beats, reminiscent of some of her most memorable tracks from the 80s and 90s.

One fan wrote, "And the queen is back! What an energetic performance.. loved loved loved it."

Maja Ma is being billed as Prime Video's first Indian Amazon Original. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. It releases on Prime Video on 6 October.

