The Fame Game: Madhuri's web debut Finding Anamika undergoes title change

Madhuri Dixit starring The Fame Game poster. Photo: Collected

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a title change for Madhuri Dixit's debut web show, Finding Anamika. After the teaser was released in September last year, the show has now been titled The Fame Game.

The actor will be seen in the role of a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand in the show that will release on Netflix on 25 February.

Sharing the poster on social media, Karan wrote, "There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood's biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. The Fame Game series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!"

The poster shows a worried Madhuri in the centre with glimpses of her co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi around her. Suhasini Muley will also be seen in a pivotal role on the show.

The show is said to be a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of superstar Anamika's life (played by Madhuri), revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

It goes with the logline, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred."