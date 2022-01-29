The Fame Game: Madhuri's web debut Finding Anamika undergoes title change

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

The Fame Game: Madhuri's web debut Finding Anamika undergoes title change

Madhuri Dixit will be seen in the role of a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand in the show that will release on Netflix on 25 February

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 11:03 am
Madhuri Dixit starring The Fame Game poster. Photo: Collected
Madhuri Dixit starring The Fame Game poster. Photo: Collected

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a title change for Madhuri Dixit's debut web show, Finding Anamika. After the teaser was released in September last year, the show has now been titled The Fame Game.

The actor will be seen in the role of a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand in the show that will release on Netflix on 25 February. 

Sharing the poster on social media, Karan wrote, "There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood's biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. The Fame Game series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!"

The poster shows a worried Madhuri in the centre with glimpses of her co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi around her. Suhasini Muley will also be seen in a pivotal role on the show.

The show is said to be a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of superstar Anamika's life (played by Madhuri), revealing hidden truths and painful lies. 

It goes with the logline, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred."

Madhuri Dixit / netflix / web series / The Fame Game

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

22h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building