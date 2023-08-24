Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Tousef Islam
24 August, 2023, 04:00 pm
Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Cinema often is more than mere entertainment and serves as a multi-faceted mirror of the human experience. The 1993 Bollywood hit film, Khalnayak is one such example. Directed by Subhash Ghai and starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff at their peak, the Khalnayak can very much be deemed as a Masala-Movie, but there is more to it.  Beyond its enthralling storyline and powerful performances, the film delves into yonder that undercurrent Nietzschean philosophy of going beyond good and evil.

Khalnayak (Villain) operates on multiple thematic layers, examining the dynamics of the struggle for survival, the circumstances and continuances of crime, redemption, and societal perceptions. It poses questions about rightness and wrongness, innocence and guilt, and the interplay between individual choices and the confinements of collectiveness.

Following gangster Balram "Ballu" Prasad - portrayed vividly by a dashing Sanjay Dutt, the movie invites audiences on a journey to understand the complexity of human nature and the shades of grey that define it. Ballu is not a two-dimensional villain but a complex individual driven to crime by circumstances. Sanjay Dutt infused the character with a raw intensity that is both scary and sympathetic.

Madhuri Dixit – enchanting as Ganga, a determined police officer who embarks on an undercover mission to apprehend Ballu and restore the reputation of her romantic interest, Inspector Ram. She adds a layer of compassion and complexity to the narrative. Her interactions with Ballu humanise him, blurring the lines between the predator and the prey. The chemistry between Dutt and Dixit brings to life the inherent tension between their characters' roles and emotions, adding layers of intrigue to the narrative. Dixit's character is instrumental in pushing the narrative beyond the realm of morality into the territory of personal transformation.

Jackie Shroff's portrayal of a dour Inspector Ram captures the internal conflict of a man torn between justice and personal connection – a prisoner pirouetting between righteousness and empathy.

Composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the film's music serves as more than just a soundtrack; it becomes an integral narrative device, enriching the story's dimensions. The music becomes an auditory reflection of the film's overarching themes, mirroring the tension between outward appearances and inner realities.

The iconic song "Nayak Nahin Khalnayak Hoon Main" becomes an anthem of self-assertion, echoing the Nietzschean idea of embracing one's individuality – by choice or by circumstances. The sensuous "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hain" is both a literal and metaphorical dance of desires. The evocative soundtrack enriches the film's philosophical undertones, rendering emotions that words alone seem to fail to convey.

This story of a hero and a villain echo German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche's polemic about moral fluidity that prompts viewers to reconsider the black-and-white dichotomy of good and evil.

Completing its 30th release anniversary on 6 August this year, Khalnayak is not merely a crime drama but also a colourful canvas upon which themes of morality are vividly painted with many shades of grey. The film's non-linear storytelling amplifies the blurred lines between heroism and villainy, beckoning a dynamic shift in perspective, and compelling one to confront their own preconceived judgments.

Through its stylised storytelling, compelling performances, and resonant music, the film not only entertains but also invites viewers to reflect – inviting one to confront the boundaries of our own moral perceptions and consider the potential for transformation that lies within each of us.

