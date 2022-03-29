Lightyear trailer debuts at Oscars 2022

Splash

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:32 am

Related News

Lightyear trailer debuts at Oscars 2022

Lightyear is set to hit theaters on 17 June

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:32 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Disney and Pixar released a trailer for their upcoming animated movie Lightyear at the Oscars 2022. 

Lightyear is a spinoff of the Toy Story film series, which began in 1995 and ended with Toy Story 4, which was released in 2019.

Buzz, a space ranger who was voiced by Tim Allen in the films, had a spinoff series called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, which was voiced by Patrick Warburton.

Now, the movie Lightyear will feature Buzz in his first solo movie, which, like the series, will focus on his adventures as a Space Ranger rather than the toys seen in Toy Story. 

Angus MacLane, who previously co-directed Finding Dory, is directing Lightyear, which includes a script by Pete Docter, who has worked on multiple Pixar films, including Toy Story, Wall-E, Monsters Inc, and Up. 

Chris Evans will play Buzz Lightyear in the film, which also stars Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, and Efren Ramirez.

Lightyear is set to hit theaters on 17 June.

Light year / Oscar 2022 / trailer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

4h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

4h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy