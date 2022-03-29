Lightyear trailer debuts at Oscars 2022

Disney and Pixar released a trailer for their upcoming animated movie Lightyear at the Oscars 2022.

Lightyear is a spinoff of the Toy Story film series, which began in 1995 and ended with Toy Story 4, which was released in 2019.

Buzz, a space ranger who was voiced by Tim Allen in the films, had a spinoff series called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, which was voiced by Patrick Warburton.

Now, the movie Lightyear will feature Buzz in his first solo movie, which, like the series, will focus on his adventures as a Space Ranger rather than the toys seen in Toy Story.

🚀Get ready to go beyond infinity with Disney and Pixar's #Lightyear, only in theaters June 17. pic.twitter.com/ZLpO6t5yCA— Pixar (@Pixar) March 28, 2022

Angus MacLane, who previously co-directed Finding Dory, is directing Lightyear, which includes a script by Pete Docter, who has worked on multiple Pixar films, including Toy Story, Wall-E, Monsters Inc, and Up.

Chris Evans will play Buzz Lightyear in the film, which also stars Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, and Efren Ramirez.

Lightyear is set to hit theaters on 17 June.