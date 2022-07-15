Leelabali: Coke Studio’s latest track

Coke Studio Bangla released their latest ensemble fusion track on 13 July. Produced, composed and arranged by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob the track is a beautiful reimagining of Lilabali Lilabali by Sri Radharaman Dutta and also incorporates Bari Siddiqui's "Bhober Deshe Thako Konna" which is kind of a spiritual brother to the main song.

As per the description on the Coke Studio Bangla Youtube channel the lyrics aim to beautifully encapsulate the many ways a bride is adorned by her bridesmaids and the rush of emotions that goes through each of them, it's fusion with the latter song, broadens the theme of the song, wherein the groom expresses his own sentiments.

The song pulls off the great feat of balancing classical harmoniums with western brass instruments while also leaving enough sonic space for the ensemble choral group to belt out their powerful vocals.