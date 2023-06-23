Fuad makes his Coke Studio debut tonight with 'Dewana'

Coke Studio Bangla (CSB) will be releasing their latest song of season two tonight at 8 PM on their official YouTube channel. The song titled 'Dewana' will mark prominent music producer Fuad Almuqtadir's debut on the show.

Fuad took to his official Facebook page to share the information and wrote, "Hope you guys enjoy the upcoming CS song. Not sure how I did, you'll be the judge of that I guess."

Fuad also spoke briefly with The Business standard about his latest project, "Essentially, they wanted me to create a folk and funk fusion.I tried to do the best I could. This was a unique experience for me because I generally work alone and assign specific parts to other musicians.

"This time round, I got to sit with everyone in a room and work together. That is the charm and magic of making music when you connect with other musicians and come up with something," he added.

Fuad also said that he had to travel to Dhaka twice to complete the song: initially for the pre- production and finally for shooting the entire song.

Known for his innovative music production, Fuad will be embracing the platform of Coke Studio Bangla along with an ensemble cast of musicians, including Soumyadeep Sikdar.

Dewana will be CSB season two's eighth track.