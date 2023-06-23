Fuad makes his Coke Studio debut tonight with 'Dewana'

Splash

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

Fuad makes his Coke Studio debut tonight with 'Dewana'

Known for his innovative music production, Fuad will be embracing the platform along with an ensemble cast of musicians, including Soumyadeep Sikdar

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Fuad Al-Muqtadir. Photo: Collected
Fuad Al-Muqtadir. Photo: Collected

Coke Studio Bangla (CSB) will be releasing their latest song of season two tonight at 8 PM on their official YouTube channel. The song titled 'Dewana' will mark prominent music producer Fuad Almuqtadir's debut on the show.

Fuad took to his official Facebook page to share the information and wrote, "Hope you guys enjoy the upcoming CS song. Not sure how I did, you'll be the judge of that I guess."

Fuad also spoke briefly with The Business standard about his latest project, "Essentially, they wanted me to create a folk and funk fusion.I tried to do the best I could. This was a unique experience for me because I generally work alone and assign specific parts to other musicians.

"This time round, I got to sit with everyone in a room and work together. That is the charm and magic of making music when you connect with other musicians and come up with something," he added.

Fuad also said that he had to travel to Dhaka twice to complete the song: initially for the pre- production and finally for shooting the entire song.

Known for his innovative music production, Fuad will be embracing the platform of Coke Studio Bangla along with an ensemble cast of musicians, including Soumyadeep Sikdar.

Dewana will be CSB season two's eighth track.

coke studio / Coke Studio Bangla / Fuad Almuqtadir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

1h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

2h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

6h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

2h | TBS Markets
Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home