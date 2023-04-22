Coke Studio Bangla releases new song 'Darale Duaarey' on Eid

Coke Studio Bangla season 2 released its latest song, "Darale Duaarey" on Friday (21 April).

Based on a love poem by Bangladesh's national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, was performed as a soothing song by singers Mukul Mojumder Ishaan and Sanzida Mahmood Nandita.

The music has been arranged by Shuvendu Das and Shayan Chowdhury Arnob.

"The duet performance depicts a 'Romeo and Juliet'-esque story where the innocent and fresh voice of Ishan harmonizes with the melodious voice of beautiful Nandita. This is Ishan's debut performance and the purity with which he sings truly delivers the real magic of falling in love for the first time," said the song's description on Coke Studio Bangla's Youtube channel.