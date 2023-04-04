The Last of Us sets a new standard for video game adaptations

Splash

Irfan Akram
04 April, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 09:32 am

The Last of Us season one premiered on 15 January

The show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Photo: Collected
The show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Photo: Collected

The first season of 'The Last of Us' concluded a few weeks ago, and it currently holds the second spot on IMDB's top-rated series list? What? 

You read that right, it currently holds the spot below Breaking Bad, and even surpassed popular series such as Game of Thrones. The Last of Us is a live-action adaptation of a video game, a genre notorious for making some of the worst movies and series in the history of film and television. But it seems HBO has finally solved this puzzle. 

The series is set in a dystopian world, where human civilization has been ravaged by a deadly fungal infection that turns people into infected beings – zombies. 

The story begins in a post-apocalyptic world, where the government has collapsed, and society has crumbled. The remaining survivors must fend for themselves, as they face constant danger from the infected beings and other survivors who have resorted to violence to survive. 

The show explores themes of survival, sacrifice, and the human condition in the face of unimaginable tragedy and loss. The Last of Us presents a bleak, desolate vision of a world that has been destroyed by a deadly pandemic and the struggles of the few who remain to find hope in a world that seems to have lost all sense of humanity.

Written by Craig Mazin, the creator of the critically acclaimed series 'Chernobyl', the show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie – two talented actors who have previously worked together on Game of Thrones. 

The Last of Us. Photo: Collected

The show followed the same basic storyline as the game, with Joel and Ellie navigating a dangerous world filled with infected and hostile humans. From the pilot episode, the show builds up on intense action scenes with quiet character moments and heartbreaking backstories that help us understand the main characters better.

Joel's struggle to survive in a world full of danger and betrayal, and his feelings of pain and guilt from his tragic past, become palpable to us. Additionally, we sympathise with Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who accompanies Joel on a quest to find a group of rebels who might be the only ones capable of developing a cure for the infection.

One of the biggest challenges for the series was capturing the same emotional resonance level as the game. 

The game is heavily praised for its powerful storytelling and its ability to make players care deeply about its characters. To achieve the same level of emotional depth on television, the show needed to take its time to build up the characters and their relationships, allowing the audience to become invested in their journey. 

Another challenge for the series was to capture the game's unique atmosphere and tone. The Last of Us was praised for its bleak, haunting atmosphere, which was brought to life by its stunning graphics and haunting musical score. And amidst this haunting atmosphere, there are beautiful moments of bonding and love, allowing the characters to step out of their horrific circumstances to enjoy something pure. 

To inspire those same feelings on television, the series needed to find the right balance between horror and drama, creating an atmosphere that is both tense and emotional. And it has successfully delivered! 

Compared to the game, the series cuts down on a lot of action sequences to make it more realistic and less repetitive. As Craig Mazin mentioned, they decided to intentionally cut action scenes that didn't "move character[s]" forward and were "only there for spectacle" in the game. 

Additionally, even though the first season of the series followed the game's story closely, it also adds new elements that expand on the game's universe. The show delves deeper into the relationships between characters and fleshes out the world even further. While some of the new elements may feel unnecessary to some, overall they add depth to the story and make it more than just a rehash of the game's story.

The first season is an excellent adaptation.  The show stays true to the game's vision while also adding to the original story. The acting performances are genuinely exceptional, the production values are of the highest calibre, and the pacing is masterfully crafted to deliver an immersive and unforgettable viewing experience.

Whether you're a devoted fan of the game or new to the world of The Last of Us, the series is an absolute must-see. It sets a benchmark for future video game adaptations. The show provides gamers with the opportunity to relive this dark and beautiful story once again. Even if you haven't played games, you're still in for a treat. 

