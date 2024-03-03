The Last of Us: Season 2 new cast revealed

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 10:35 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 'Last of Us' has cast four new members for its second season. The new cast members will be playing some of the new characters that appear in the second iteration of the video game series.

Actor Danny Ramirez, who starred in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', has been casted for the role of Manny. Actress Ariela Barer, who starred in 'Runaways', will be playing as Mel. 

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' star, Tati Gabrielle, will be starring as Nora, who is one of Abby's allies in the story. 'The Good Doctor' and 'Family Law' actor, Spencer Lord, will be playing as Owen in the upcoming season. In the story, Owen is one of Abby's past love interests and an antagonist in Ellie's story.

The new cast will be joining previous cast members Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. They will also be working alongside Kaitlyn Dever, who will be starring as Abby. 

 

