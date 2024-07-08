Justin Bieber's look at Ambani sangeet invites creative reactions

The Canadian pop star was seen posing with the bride- and groom-to-be in his signature look of a white vest, black baseball cap, and black low-waist bicycle shorts, which revealed his blue-and-green striped boxers.

His attire for the Ambani wedding celebrations went viral on social media inviting hilarious comments from fans all around.

An X user shared the picture and wrote, "Justin Beiber gets $10 million to flash his underwear at Ambani Sangeet. Some people have all the luck...."

Another posted, "Either wear the pyjama or the boxers."

"You have money doesn't mean you are a gentleman," pointed out another.

The Canadian singer set the stage on fire with his performance at the couple's sangeet ceremony, which was held in Mumbai at the Jio Convention Centre on Friday night. Bieber performed his hit songs such as Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself, and Sorry at the grand celebration.

It was earlier reported that Justin bagged $10 million for his performance at the wedding.