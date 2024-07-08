Justin Bieber's look at Ambani sangeet invites creative reactions

Splash

Hindustan Times
08 July, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

Justin Bieber's look at Ambani sangeet invites creative reactions

Hindustan Times
08 July, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 12:28 pm
Justin Bieber at Ambani sangeet. Photo: Collected
Justin Bieber at Ambani sangeet. Photo: Collected

The Canadian pop star was seen posing with the bride- and groom-to-be in his signature look of a white vest, black baseball cap, and black low-waist bicycle shorts, which revealed his blue-and-green striped boxers. 

His attire for the Ambani wedding celebrations went viral on social media inviting hilarious comments from fans all around. 

An X user shared the picture and wrote, "Justin Beiber gets $10 million to flash his underwear at Ambani Sangeet. Some people have all the luck...."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Another posted, "Either wear the pyjama or the boxers." 

"You have money doesn't mean you are a gentleman," pointed out another. 

The Canadian singer set the stage on fire with his performance at the couple's sangeet ceremony, which was held in Mumbai at the Jio Convention Centre on Friday night. Bieber performed his hit songs such as Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself, and Sorry at the grand celebration.

It was earlier reported that Justin bagged $10 million for his performance at the wedding. 

Justin Beiber / Ambani wedding / Ambani Family

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

5h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

23h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

18m | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

15h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

14h | Videos
Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

4h | Videos