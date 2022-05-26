Johnny vs Amber trailer out: Documentary charts journey from romantic beginnings to a messy public trial

A documentary on the ongoing case involving Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is now available on Discovery+. The show will document interviews with lawyers from both sides.

The trailer opens with Johnny and Amber praising each other soon after they got together. "Meeting an actor like Amber Heard was just a dream-come true," he can be heard saying while the visuals show the couple posing for the camera at various red carpet events.

Amber also appears in the frame to say, "Johnny is an actor, an icon but he more than that he is also a good person. He is smart, fiercely, fiercely intelligent." Things soon heat up as Amber's bruised face is the next frame and someone is heard shouting, "Amber, did Johnny give you that bruise on your face?" He is next seen saying, "She threw a vodka bottle at me."

Johnny vs Amber is a two-part documentary from the two polarized perspectives of Johnny and Amber. It claims to explore the accusations of domestic abuse between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and the subsequent libel case that Depp brought against News Group Newspapers Ltd.

Johnny and Amber are currently facing a trial in a defamation case that he filed against her for her claims that she was a victim of domestic abuse, in a 2018 Washington Post article that she wrote. While he has sued her for $50 million, she has countersued for $100 million, arguing that he smeared her name by calling her a liar. The trial has been underway since April and is set to conclude on May 27.

In the latest development in the case, British model Kate Moss took the witness stand and denied that Johnny had pushed her down a staircase when they dated in the 90s. Kate had been brought up by Amber earlier in the trial.