Amber Heard demands new trial against Johnny Depp, files appeal against $10m defamation verdict

Splash

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:53 pm

Related News

Amber Heard demands new trial against Johnny Depp, files appeal against $10m defamation verdict

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:53 pm
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: AP via The Deadline
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: AP via The Deadline

Less than a month after Johnny Depp appealed against Amber Heard being awarded $2 million in their high-profile defamation case, Amber's lawyers have now reportedly filed a new 68-page appeal against him, claiming that the verdict will have 'chilling effect' on women who are trying to speak up against abuse by powerful men.

Amber had filed her appeal last month in a Virginia court in the US, and argued that the exclusion of some of her therapy notes, in which she reported being abused by Johnny, resulted in an unfair trial, as per a new report.

"The trial court erroneously refused to dismiss this action on the ground of forum non conveniens, based on its mistaken conclusion that Depp's claims arose in Virginia because the Washington Post's servers are located here," responded Amber's new lawyers Jay Ward Brown and David L Axelrod in the November 23 filed document, reported Deadline.

Amber Heard's team made objections revolving around Judge Penney Azcarate's decision to not consider certain parts of 'highly probative' evidence, which included detailed notes from therapists that document the allegations of abuse.

"This case also should never have gone to trial because another court had already concluded that Depp abused Heard on multiple occasions," the 68-page document stated. "The trial court also erred in overruling Amber Heard's demurrer, in which she argued that the challenged statements are non-actionable expressions of opinion and are not reasonably capable of conveying the alleged defamatory implication," appealed the court document that now seeks to have more than $10 million verdict against her reversed or tossed out for demanding a new trial.

Johnny had sued his ex-wife Amber in March 2019 for $50 million on account of her op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, where the she had written about being a 'public figure representing domestic abuse'. In his follow-up to the filings, Johnny had said that it was him, who was abused in the couple's relationship. The seven-week defamation trial that followed, concluded in favour of Johnny, who was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages were further reduced to $350,000, still the highest in the State. Amber, on the other hand, was also awarded $2 million in damages.

Amber Heard / Johnny Depp and Amber Heard / defamation case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

6h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

16h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

16h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

16h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence