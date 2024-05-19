Sophie Turner says life after marriage with Joe Jonas was 'isolating'

British actress Sophie Turner recently opened up about her split with American singer Joe Jonas.

The couple had made their home in Los Angeles, which initially posed several challenges for the 'Game of Thrones' star. Turner found it frustrating that everything was so far apart, often requiring at least a forty-minute drive to visit someone. She described the lifestyle as "isolating."

In an interview with Vogue, she said, "You can't just bump into someone at a bar there, you have to drive 40 minutes with an intention of seeing someone."

Marrying a Jonas brother meant becoming part of a larger family, including two sisters-in-law. However, the 29-year-old was uncomfortable with the attention that followed.

"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that's nothing to do with him - in no way did he make me feel that - it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band," she explained.

Their decision to relocate to Miami in 2021 only intensified these feelings of isolation. Turner described it as a cultural shock.

"We were in this community full of 50-year-old men, so imagine trying to make friends on the dog walk. I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn't have any friends there," she added.

Furthermore, Turner became increasingly uneasy about America's gun violence epidemic as a mother. She was devastated by the Uvalde killings in 2022.

She told Vogue, "I couldn't fathom being a mother of one of those children knowing that this was something your country could fix, that they'd rather have rights to guns than give kids a right to life. Meanwhile, women in the US are being stripped of their rights, left, right and centre. It all contributed to this feeling of I have to get out, I have to get out."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split in September 2023 after four years of marriage. They had tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. In a joint statement, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

However, in the days following their announcement, comments emerged accusing Turner of being a "bad mum" because she was more extroverted compared to her husband.

Reflecting on that harrowing time, she said, "I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother - mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'"