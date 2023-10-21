'It has given me closure': Britney Spears breaks silence on her bombshell memoir

21 October, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 12:50 pm

'It has given me closure': Britney Spears breaks silence on her bombshell memoir

Britney Spears released a statement on social media expressing that she didn't mean to 'offend' anyone with her memoir - The Woman in Me

Britney Spears has finally decided to address her bombshell memoir - The Woman in Me. On Friday, the singer shared a social media post, saying, "The book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means." The 'Toxic' singer's memoir includes revelations about her past - from her relationship with Justin Timberlake, which led to a "painful" abortion to a two-week fling with Collin Farell.

In the social media post captioned, "#TheWomanInMe," Spears wrote, "That was me then... that is in the past!!! I have moved on and its a beautiful clean slate from here." The pop star has recounted events from her life dating back 20 years in the past. She further wrote that the purpose of such revelations is for her to "establish it that way" for the rest of her "entire life." She also wrote something that may seem shocking to readers considering the impact her memoir has had on those who have been name-called in it. "Either way, that is the last of it and s--- happens!!" Spears wrote.

The 'Oops I Did It Again' singer also expressed her concerns about the news of her memoir making headlines, saying, "I don't like the headlines I am reading… that's exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago !!!" However, also acknowledged that many have been offended by her disclosure, though it wasn't her motive. She wrote, "This is actually a book I didn't know needed to be written… although some might be offended," adding that it has given her "closure on all things for a better future."

Spears also wrote that she hopes to inspire those who go through something similar in their lives. She said, "Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!!" However, she did give a clarification that her motive behind the memoir was "not to harp" on her "past experiences." Calling out the mainstream media, the pop icon expressed her disappointment, saying that what the press is doing, is "dumb and silly." The 2000's hit singer concluded with, "I have moved on since then !!!"

 

