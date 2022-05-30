Internet says it is tired of Aamir Khan's same expression in all his films

30 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Internet says it is tired of Aamir Khan's same expression in all his films

Internet is not at all impressed after Aamir Khan dropped the first trailer for his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha

30 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, PK and 3 idiots. Photo: Collected
Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, PK and 3 idiots. Photo: Collected

Aamir Khan dropped the trailer for his highly-anticipated, much-delayed movie Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday night. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor. In it, Aamir plays a Sikh man, who gets deployed in the army, becomes a track star, falls in love, gets his heart brokens and lives a life full of adventures.

Since the trailer's release, many took to social media – Twitter, Reddit, Instagram – to share their disappointment. A few people mentioned how bad Aamir's Punjabi sounded, and how he was giving the same, popped-eyes expression that he gave in a bunch of his recent films, such as PK, Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots. Others were just unhappy about how Aamir Khan chose to make his comeback to acting after five years with a remake that seems like a 'spoof' of the original.

"There's something so similar about all these roles even though they're fundamentally different characters. I don't know whether it's Aamir being caricaturish or what.. but it's getting repetitive and difficult to watch," wrote a person on Reddit, sharing pictures of Aamir with the big eyes. "I am praying that Tom Hanks doesn't get to watch Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer. Tom would want to kill himself after seeing such a bad take on his character. There is a limit to overacting but maybe not for Aamir, the perfectionist. P.S. that cringe Punjabi accent."

"After watching #LaalSinghChaddha trailer I decided to donate money to the poor and watch #ForrestGump online," read another tweet. "#LaalSinghChaddha is trashed because we're not the same gullible people we used to be in the 90s with no/delayed exposure to Hollywood movies. With the rise of English speaking middle class, Bollywood's reputation of a copycat is getting stronger day by day," commented another.

Comments

