Laal Singh Chaddha: Apology clip shared on Aamir Khan Productions' Twitter

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 11:36 am

Still image from Laal Singh Chadda. Photo: Collected
Still image from Laal Singh Chadda. Photo: Collected

Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, the Aamir Khan led film faced boycott calls on social media. Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their child. Reacting to that particular interview, Twitter users put up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan.

The clip began with the words 'Michami Dukkadam' which roughly translates to 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'. A voice was heard saying, as words appeared on a black screen, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. The film is Aamir's first in four years. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film crashed at the box office as it earned 127 crore rupees in the 20 days since its release. It had a reported budget of 180 crore rupees.
 

