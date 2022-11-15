Aamir Khan debuts new all-grey look at Delhi event, says 'not working as an actor for the next year and a half'

15 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Speaking at a recent event in Delhi, Aamir Khan debuted his new all-grey look and spoke about why he is taking a year-long break from acting now.

Aamir Khan speaking at an event in Delhi recently in his new all-grey look. Photo: Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan speaking at an event in Delhi recently in his new all-grey look. Photo: Hindustan Times

Aamir Khan made a rare public appearance recently, one of his first since the release and box office failure of his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir debuted a new look sporting grey hair and beard as well in an event in Delhi. A video from the event has the actor talking about his upcoming production and why he wants to take a break from acting "for the first time in his career". 

Aamir was recently in Delhi for a chat session at an event organised by one of his childhood friends. At the event, Aamir spoke about his career and how he approaches a film. During that chat, he also said why he felt the need to take a break from acting. Aamir said, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."

The actor added that this is perhaps the first break he is taking from acting in his 35-year-career. Explaining it, he added, "I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

However, Champion, his next film, will go ahead with Aamir producing it now. Talking about the film, he said, "I'll be working as a producer, so I'll be producing Champions. I will be approaching other actors now to do the role that I was hoping to do. Hopefully that will go well. I'm in that stage in life where I'd like to enjoy my relationships at this point in time. That's the best way I can put it." Champions will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

Aamir's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha--an adaptation of Forrest Gump--released to lukewarm reviews and a disappointing box office performance. The film did earn some love from fans upon its digital release on Netflix last month, with many viewers liking it and expressing surprise at its failure. Aamir will be seen in a cameo appearance in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky, which releases in theatres next month.

