Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par

Actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunited 16 long years after starring in the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel took to his Instagram to share an ad that sees Aamir play his grandfather.

"Join #AamirKhan as he goes on an adventure through time with Charged by Thums Up," wrote Darsheel, sharing the ad on his Instagram page.

In it, Aamir can be seen playing his 'dadu', someone who finds a solution to all his life's problems. On Tuesday, Darsheel shared a set of pictures of Aamir, writing, "It is Aamir's multiverse, and we're all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor."

A few days ago, he shared a still from Taare Zameen Par, juxtaposing it with a still from the ad and writing, "16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY. All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the Big reveal. (sic)"

For the unversed, Aamir and Darsheel first shared the screen in Taare Zameen Par which saw the former play a mentor and the latter play his student with dyslexia. Darsheel was only 10 back then. Aamir recently also reunited with Tisca Chopra, who played Darsheel's mom in the film, at his daughter Ira's wedding. Darsheel later went on to star in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.