Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up outside Marvel

Splash

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 05:46 pm

Related News

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up outside Marvel

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 05:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ryan Reynolds is reportedly developing a new film that will reunite him with Hugh Jackman in roles beyond their Marvel characters. Famous for their on-screen chemistry in 'Deadpool,' Reynolds and Jackman will embark on an original storyline unrelated to their Marvel personas.

This project marks Reynolds' first foray into scriptwriting for a non-Marvel film, with the goal of bringing his and Jackman's beloved dynamic to a new cinematic setting. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the film's plot and release date.

Reynolds, recently awarded his second Emmy, consistently showcases his versatility across genres. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Golden Globe-nominated actor Hugh Jackman is renowned for his acclaimed performance in 'Les Misérables.' Director Shawn Levy, an Oscar nominee for producing Arrival, is also highly regarded for his work on series like 'Stranger Things.'
 

Hugh Jackman / Ryan Reynolds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

21m | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

56m | Videos
Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

2h | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

3h | Videos