Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up outside Marvel

Ryan Reynolds is reportedly developing a new film that will reunite him with Hugh Jackman in roles beyond their Marvel characters. Famous for their on-screen chemistry in 'Deadpool,' Reynolds and Jackman will embark on an original storyline unrelated to their Marvel personas.

This project marks Reynolds' first foray into scriptwriting for a non-Marvel film, with the goal of bringing his and Jackman's beloved dynamic to a new cinematic setting. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the film's plot and release date.

Reynolds, recently awarded his second Emmy, consistently showcases his versatility across genres.

Golden Globe-nominated actor Hugh Jackman is renowned for his acclaimed performance in 'Les Misérables.' Director Shawn Levy, an Oscar nominee for producing Arrival, is also highly regarded for his work on series like 'Stranger Things.'

