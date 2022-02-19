House Of The Dragon wraps filming

House of the Dragon. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon, the HBO prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finished filming in London, according to George R.R. Martin. Martin's fantasy novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' began in 1996.

In a blog post from George R. R. Martin, the writer, announced that filming has officially wrapped for the first season of House of the Dragon.

The release date for House of the Dragon has yet to be confirmed. The original teaser, however, announced that it would premiere in 2022.