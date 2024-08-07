House of the Dragon to end with four seasons

'House of the Dragon' is planned to span four seasons, confirmed showrunner Ryan Condal during a press conference after the finale on 4 August.

Condal's response was prompted by a question about whether the spinoff series would extend to five seasons. Both 'Game of Thrones' writer George R.R. Martin and HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi had previously indicated that they expect it to run for at least four seasons.

His team is currently writing Season 3, which is expected to begin production in "early-ish 2025."

